The final of the African Table Tennis Club Championships witnessed what could be expected at the 2019 ITTF Africa Cup when Nigeria’s Olajide Omotayo dazzled the fans inside the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos with an out-of-this-world performance against Egypt’s Omar Assar.

With Egypt’s Alhy and ENPPI dominating the women and men event to be crowned the continental club champions, the main highlight of the night was the encounter between Omotayo and Assar.

The 24-year-old of SOJ TT Club of Nigeria was in his best against one of Africa’s best players, who featured for Egypt’s ENPPI, with both players displaying their quality in the final of the men’s event.

It was Omotayo who drew the first blood against Assar and without any doubt he was in the form of his life to beat Assar 3-2, but it took Aruna Quadri and Ahmed Saleh extra work to beat Jide Ogidiolu and Jamiu Azeez for the Egyptian team to win 3-1.

Also in the women event, Alhy had an easy ride to retain their title with a convincing 3-0 win over Nigeria’s Canaan Queen.

The trio of Dina Meshref, Romania’s Elizabeta Samara and Yousra Helmy overcame Nigeria’s Edem Offiong, Cecilia Otu-Akpan and Ganiat Aruna to hold on to the title.