Veteran Nollywood actress and natural hair enthusiast, Dakore Egbuson-Akande has urged Nigerians to grow the natural cosmetics industry and guard it from external invasion.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that Dakore, who is well-known for rocking dreadlocks and has maintained natural hair for over 25 years, made this call at the African Hair Summit in Abuja.

She noted that the natural hair and beauty industry has worked hard to get recognition in the last few years, hence the importance to grow and keep the industry before it is invaded by western influence.

She said: “We have fought so much to get to this point where we have created an industry. We need to be able to keep our industry before we lose it.

“We can generate generational wealth with the industry. The whole world is looking at Africa and we can be known as a global leader in natural hair and beauty.

“This is the time to shine as the world is focused on diversity. We have the power to disrupt the industry. We need strategic partnerships to grow the industry.”

She added that producers should comply with global standards on quality and packaging to make it easier to market the products locally and globally.

NAN reports that Dakore revealed her plans to own a hair care product line as part of her contributions to the growth of the industry in Nigeria.

She also urged Nigerians to support the industry and help it grow rather than constantly patronising foreign products.

According to her, it was time to take advantage of the representation and diversity wave the world is currently undergoing.

She said: “This is the time to make representation matter and we need to project more home-grown products in a world that is currently accepting diversity.”

NAN reports that the African Hair Summit also featured theater presentations, exhibitions and networking among natural hair enthusiasts.