The Chief Press Secretary to the Chairman of INEC, Rotimi Oyekanmi, has stated that Nigerian youths are much more enmeshed with entertainment activities like the just concluded big brother naija than participating in elections in the country.

He stated this on Tuesday in Lagos during a workshop organized by the International Press Centre in conjunction with the EU-Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria to look at the trends in reportage of post 2019 elections issues (scorecard for July – September).

Oyekanmi lamented that most Nigerian youths have a very poor orientation and their knowledge of issues are quite shallow and they prefer to dwell on English premier league, the latest music release of a popular artist and other ‘unproductive issues” than to involve themselves with issues of national concern.

He also pointed out that to correct this trend in the last election, INEC made use of popular celebrities like 2baba and partnered with the European Union to orientate the youths on the need for them to get their voter’s card and come out to vote and also make sure that their votes count.

Oyekanmi also called on the media to show more emphasis on the campaign promises of political parties instead of dwelling more on the processes of INEC and he lambasted the political class stressing that they are the cause of the reason behind why there are no credible election in the country.

