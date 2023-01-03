Subscribe
Nigerian lady on TikTok rues being unmarried + Video

A Nigerian lady with the TikTok handle: baby..amrah, has shared a video in which she expressed her sadness at being unmarried.

The lady, who dressed like a Muslim, expressed sadness that she is yet to be married and staying in her husband’s house.

@baby..amrah

I honestly do not want to die without experiencing what marriage life feels like…Not married, Is this something I should be scared of 🥺🙏🏽 #babyamrah #islamicjourney_ #notmarried

♬ original sound – Islamic Reminders 🕊

According to her, being unmarried has been depressing for her as she longs to experience being submissive to her husband.

