The Nigeria Immigration Service has commissioned 396 cadets into Officers Corps, NIS Public Relations Officer, Sunday James, has said.

James, who made this known in a statement in Abuja on Sunday, said the event held at the Immigration Training School, Kano.

He quoted NIS Comptroller-General, Muhammad Babandede to have warned the officers against lobbying for posting, insurbodination and unprofessional practices.

James said the officers would be deployed to man operational assignments ranging from the approved e-border solution, ICT, e-migrant registration and other arms of the service.

Also, Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Abayomi Olonisakin, enjoined the officers to be professional in their approach to both immigration and other national security issues.

Abayomi was represented by Air Vice Marshal NA Balogun.

The Comptroller-General, Ghana Immigration Service, Kwame Takyi, also appreciated the service and promised to keep working hand in hand with his Nigerian counterpart to tackle illegal migrants.