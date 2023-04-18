Nigerian battles Hakimi, others over Marc-Vivien Foé Award

Nigeria and OGC Nice of France forward, Terem Moffi, has been nominated for the Marc-Vivien Foé award, which recognises the best African player of the season in Ligue 1.

The 23-year old will slug it out with Paris Saint-Germain’s Moroccan fullback Achraf Hakimi and nine others.

Other nominees for the award are Seko Fofana (Ivory Coast/RC Lens), Yunis Abdelhamid (Morocco/Stade de Reims), Mama Baldé (Guinea-Bissau/ESTAC Troyes), Mohamed Camara (Mali/AS Monaco), Habib Diallo (Senegal/RC Strasbourg Alsace), Chancel Mbemba (DRC/Olympique de Marseille), Marshall Munetsi (Zimbabwe/Stade de Reims), Salis Abdul Samed (Ghana/RC Lens) and Hamari Traoré (Mali/Stade Rennais).

Lens’ Seko Fofana won the trophy last season.

The winner will be announced on May 30.