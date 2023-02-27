NigeriaDecides2023: Akwa Ibom: Atiku takes 18 of 23 LGAs; Obi, Tinubu split five

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the ongoing general election in Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has won in 18 out of the 23 local government areas of Akwa Ibom State announced so far.
This is going by the results announced as at Sunday night by the Independent National Electoral Commission.
The results were announced by the Returning Officers for the different LGAs at the INEC State Collation Centre, Udo Udoma Avenue, Uyo.
Akwa Ibom State is made up of 31 local government areas.
The results
Anna LGA
PDP: 8,741
LP: 4,745
APC: 1,396
NNPP: 157
Eastern Obolo LGA
PDP: 2,345
APC: 1,674
LP: 1,345
NNPP: 25
Okobo LGA
PDP: 5,273
APC: 3,168
LP: 2,490
NNPP: 172
YPP: 914
Itu LGA
PDP: 7,276
LP: 6,001
APC: 4,134
YPP: 2,439
NNPP: 991
Esit Eket LGA
PDP: 4,484
APC: 3,819
LP: 2,555
NNPP: 79
YPP: 279
Ibeno LGA
PDP: 3,246
LP: 2,403
APC: 878
NNPP: 47
YPP: 424
Ini LGA
PDP: 7,740
APC: 3,943
LP: 2,894
NNPP: 76
Nsit Atai LGA
PDP: 8,371
APC: 2,853
LP: 1,067
NNPP: 305
Oron LGA
PDP: 3,295
LP: 3,033
APC: 2,443
NNPP: 59
Etinan LGA
PDP: 10,455
APC: 4,505
LP: 4,180
Nsit Ubium LGA
PDP: 11,308
APC: 2,792
LP: 2,329
NNPP: 279
YPP: 427
Nsit Ibom LGA
PDP: 8,176
APC: 5,975
LP: 2,215
NNPP: 128
Mkpat Enin LGA
PDP: 9,441
LP: 4,105
APC: 2,152
NNPP: 187
Ibesikpo Asutan LGA
PDP: 9,326
APC: 6,480
LP: 3,698
NNPP: 345
Mbo LGA
PDP: 3,922
APC: 3,204
LP: 1,456
NNPP: 56
Ikono LGA
PDP: 6,731
APC: 6,622
LP: 5,198
Udung Uko LGA
PDP: 2,701
APC: 1,555
LP: 1,068
Uruan LGA
PDP: 9,327
APC: 5,287
LP: 3,024
Obot Akara LGA
PDP: 8,029
APC: 4,477
LP: 2,542
Uyo LGA
LP: 27,534
PDP: 12,245
APC: 7,769
NNPP: 1,044.
Ibiono Ibom LGA
LP: 7,752
PDP: 5,274
APC: 3,407
NNPP: 997
Etim Ekpo LGA
APC: 5,182 votes
PDP: 4,733
LP: 1,711
NNPP: 40
YPP: 278
Urueoffong/Oruko LGA
APC: 3,697
PDP: 3,419
LP: 2,010
Ika LGA
APC: 5,511
PDP: 3,750
LP: 1,054.