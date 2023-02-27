NigeriaDecides2023: Akwa Ibom: Atiku takes 18 of 23 LGAs; Obi, Tinubu split five

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the ongoing general election in Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has won in 18 out of the 23 local government areas of Akwa Ibom State announced so far.

This is going by the results announced as at Sunday night by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The results were announced by the Returning Officers for the different LGAs at the INEC State Collation Centre, Udo Udoma Avenue, Uyo.

Akwa Ibom State is made up of 31 local government areas.

The results

Anna LGA

PDP: 8,741

LP: 4,745

APC: 1,396

NNPP: 157

Eastern Obolo LGA

PDP: 2,345

APC: 1,674

LP: 1,345

NNPP: 25

Okobo LGA

PDP: 5,273

APC: 3,168

LP: 2,490

NNPP: 172

YPP: 914

Itu LGA

PDP: 7,276

LP: 6,001

APC: 4,134

YPP: 2,439

NNPP: 991

Esit Eket LGA

PDP: 4,484

APC: 3,819

LP: 2,555

NNPP: 79

YPP: 279

Ibeno LGA

PDP: 3,246

LP: 2,403

APC: 878

NNPP: 47

YPP: 424

Ini LGA

PDP: 7,740

APC: 3,943

LP: 2,894

NNPP: 76

Nsit Atai LGA

PDP: 8,371

APC: 2,853

LP: 1,067

NNPP: 305

Oron LGA

PDP: 3,295

LP: 3,033

APC: 2,443

NNPP: 59

Etinan LGA

PDP: 10,455

APC: 4,505

LP: 4,180

Nsit Ubium LGA

PDP: 11,308

APC: 2,792

LP: 2,329

NNPP: 279

YPP: 427

Nsit Ibom LGA

PDP: 8,176

APC: 5,975

LP: 2,215

NNPP: 128

Mkpat Enin LGA

PDP: 9,441

LP: 4,105

APC: 2,152

NNPP: 187

Ibesikpo Asutan LGA

PDP: 9,326

APC: 6,480

LP: 3,698

NNPP: 345

Mbo LGA

PDP: 3,922

APC: 3,204

LP: 1,456

NNPP: 56

Ikono LGA

PDP: 6,731

APC: 6,622

LP: 5,198

Udung Uko LGA

PDP: 2,701

APC: 1,555

LP: 1,068

Uruan LGA

PDP: 9,327

APC: 5,287

LP: 3,024

Obot Akara LGA

PDP: 8,029

APC: 4,477

LP: 2,542

Uyo LGA

LP: 27,534

PDP: 12,245

APC: 7,769

NNPP: 1,044.

Ibiono Ibom LGA

LP: 7,752

PDP: 5,274

APC: 3,407

NNPP: 997

Etim Ekpo LGA

APC: 5,182 votes

PDP: 4,733

LP: 1,711

NNPP: 40

YPP: 278

Urueoffong/Oruko LGA

APC: 3,697

PDP: 3,419

LP: 2,010

Ika LGA

APC: 5,511

PDP: 3,750

LP: 1,054.