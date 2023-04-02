NigeriaDecides: There won’t be Interim Government, Buhari will hand over to President-elect – Primate Ayodele

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has affirmed that there will be no interim government in Nigeria, also asserting that nothing will stop the swearing-in ceremony in the country.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele noted that despite the loopholes in the election, there would not be anything like interim government because God didn’t show him anything related to it.

He noted that some prophets may see an interim government or change of date in swearing-in ceremony, but for him, what he sees is that the date will not change and that “President Muhammadu Buhari will handover to whom he is supposed to handover to”.

‘’Despite the loopholes, I am not seeing anything that will stop the swearing-in or anything like an interim government. I don’t know where that is coming from but some people may claim to see it, we have prophets with different interpretations to God’s word but from my own vision, the date for swearing in will be realistic despite the frauds and what INEC has caused the country.’’

Primate Ayodele blamed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the cause of the crisis and tension experienced in the country due to the “fraudulent” election held in February.

‘’Whatever the problem is today is caused by the Independent National Electoral Commission but I have not seen any interim government coming up. President Buhari will handover to who he is supposed to handover to” the cleric restated.