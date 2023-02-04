Nigeria will ‘sink’ with Tinubu or Atiku – Bishop Adeoye

Three weeks to the general polls, a Pentecostal Bishop, Seun Adeoye, has warned that it will be a great error for the mantle of leadership to fall into the hands of either Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of All Progressives Congress or Atiku Abubakar of Peoples Democratic Party, saying any of those two candidates will “sink” and “bury” Nigeria.

The Founder of Sufficient Grace and Truth Ministry and Spokesman, World Bishops Council in Africa spoke on Friday.

In a statement in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, on Friday, Adeoye stated that none of the candidates going by divine course possesses the grace to lead Nigeria to peace and prosperity.

In the statement titled: “When The Righteous Rule,” the cleric restated his earlier stand that the Labour Party’s candidate, Peter Obi, is God’s choice for Nigeria.

He said: “Even if you condemn me to death by guillotine, I always will speak out about what God told me. Nobody should be moved by the paid ‘janjaweed’ and the ‘jeunjeun’ crowds milling around those candidates or by their numerous supporters whose gods are their bellies. One thing is sure: God is not in their noises.

“Although if by whatever means any of them get to office, they will try to move this nation forward but they will fail because they will be occupying a seat not divinely prepared for any of them. And sadly they will sink and bury Nigeria.

“When the Scriptures in Proverbs 14 verse 34 says ‘Righteousness Exulteth a Nation’; righteousness here means mercy, justice and equity. And anywhere these are missing such a nation will definitely go down and down.

“Am I Igbo man? No. But the cries of the downtrodden Igbo natives have reached the ears of God and if they are denied their right to govern Nigeria God will furiously fight for them in manners that will bring untold hardship and anguish upon this country.

“Although, Peter Obi’s presidency will be very tough at the beginning but because he is in God’s agenda for Nigeria, divine assistance will come to him from above and this Peter will feed the Lord’s sheep and become a rock upon which the new Nigeria will be built. His government shall bring unity and progress and open doors for the nation’s prosperity with overflowing joy everywhere.”

Bishop Adeoye extolled former Nigeria’s President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo; Afenifere Leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo; Anglican Bishop Emeritus, Rt. Rev. Bolanle Gbonigi; and many other elderly Nigerians and men of God whose eyes have been opened to see this picture and who have spoken out in support of Obi without fear.

He urged Nigerians to allow peaceful election, support the Independent National Electoral Commission and vote according to God’s will for the nation in the presidential election not minding tribe and religion.