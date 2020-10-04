Nigeria on Sunday recorded a drastic drop in the new infections of the Coronavirus Disease.

The revelation was contained in the update provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on its Twitter handle.

According to the data from the NCDC, there were 58 new cases in Nigeria on Sunday.

It has been a while since the country recorded two digits cases of COVID-19 infections.

Plateau State topped the chart provided by the NCDC on Sunday with 18 new infections, while the epicentre of the pandemic in the country, Lagos State, had 15 new cases.

Other states with new infections were Katsina-10, Ogun-5, Kaduna-4, Edo-3, Ekiti-1, FCT-1 and Ondo-1.

This brings to 59,345 confirmed cases in the country, with 50,768 discharged and 1,113 deaths.