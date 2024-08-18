Nigeria needs divine intervention to overcome challenges – Olukoya

The General Overseer, Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, Dr. Daniel Olukoya, has urged Nigerians to pray for divine intervention to overcome the current challenges.

He made this known to newsmen at the end of the church’s 35th anniversary celebration and thanksgiving on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the convention started on August 16 to 18, 2024.

Olukoya said what Nigeria needed was divine intervention, urging Nigerians to continue to pray for the country.

He said: “What we need really is divine intervention.

“We need to pray for divine intervention.

“That song writer says the arm of flesh will fail you, brains of men may fail, our hard work may fail but with God, all things are possible.

“Let us understand that no matter the resources you have, the Bible says expect the Lord build a house, they labour in vain.

“So, what we need in Nigeria is divine intervention.

“The Lord should lay His hands upon the whole nation and our leaders so that they will take the right decisions and help the people of Nigerians.”

Olukoya said he was confident that the country has a bright future, adding that God had plans for Nigeria.

“I am chronic and believer in one Nigeria,” he said.

Speaking on the anniversary, Olukoya said the next level for the church was to suffocate the whole world with God’s gospel.

He added that the church would continue to spread the message of deliverance and prayers round the world.

He said: “It is interesting that a lot of people are not interested in prayers.

“They have seen that the powerless powers have not helped anybody rather they waste money and life but with the power of prayers, nothing is impossible.”

Olukoya said there had been a lot of testimonies in the church in the past 35 years.

He said: “We are here to celebrate our 35th anniversary thanksgiving, to thank God for what He has been doing in our lives because it has been 35 years of God silencing the silencer.

“It has been 35 years of awesome testimonies, terminating the malpractices of the enemy, uncommon answers to prayers, mysterious divine visitation among others.

“So, let us appreciate the Almighty God because there are many here, if not for the God of MFM, they will not be alive today.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the high point of the thanksgiving service was the award presentation to some pastors and 492 first class graduate youths who are members of MFM.

The award was for MFM members who graduated with first class from universities across the globe.

Olukoya explained that the aim of the initiative was encourage the youth, the leaders of tomorrow.

He urged the youth to take this as a challenge to work hard to be the best.

NAN reports that Lagos, Ogun and Delta States governors graced the thanksgiving service respectively.

