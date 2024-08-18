Adeleke donates N1b to C&S centenary fund on behalf of mother

The Chairman of Pacific Group, Dr. Adedeji Adeleke, has donated N1 billion to the centenary endowment fund of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church.

Dr. Adeleke made the announcement of the donation at a thanksgiving for the Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

He said: “In honour of our late mother, senior mother in Israel, late Mrs. Esther Adeleke, I donate N1 billion to the centenary endowment fund of the C & S Church.”

The Baba Aladura and prelate of ESOCS Church Worldwide, Dr. David Bob-Manuel, had earlier announced that the church will be 100 years old by 2025.

This was the high point of the thanksgiving, where the lecturer and Deputy Baba Aladura, Dr. H.O. Demuren, commended the Adeleke family for their topnotch philanthropy.

Demuren said: “The Adeleke family and their members are rare gems.

“They serve the Lord and humanity in humility and consistency.”

