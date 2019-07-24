The Nigerian Communications Commission says internet users on Nigeria telecommunications networks increase to 123,486,615 as at May 2019.

The regulatory body made this known in its monthly Internet Subscriber Data, published on its website on Wednesday.

The data showed that internet users rose from 119,877,297 in April to 123,486,615 in May 2019, indicating an increase of 3,609,318 users.

It showed that of the 123,486,615 internet users, the Global System for Mobile communications network had 122, 624, 417, the Fixed Wired had 10, 155 while the Voice Over Internet Protocol network had 852,043 internet customers.

The data revealed that GSM operators increased their internet users by 3,118,014, rising from 119,506,403 subscribers in April to 122,624,417 in May 2019.

Of the GSM network, MTN Nigeria had 52,433,029 customers browsing on its network, showing an increase of 2,406,627 users in the month under review, as against 50,026,393 in April.

According to the report, Airtel Nigeria has 31,932,750 customers browsing on the internet in May, showing an increase of 595,093 from its April record of 31,337,657.

The report also revealed that Globacom Nigeria network recorded a rise of users by 198,142 with 28,825,533 internet users in the month of May, as against 28,627,391 customers in April.

The record showed that 9mobile users decreased by 90,810 in the month of May, as it had 9,350,533 as against 9,441,343 users in April.

The data also showed that Visafone had 82,637 internet users in May as against the 73,646 in April, recording an increase of 8,991 users in the month under review.

The Fixed Wired operators had a joint total of 10,155 internet users on their networks in May, indicating an increase of 156, as against 9,999 subscribers in April.

The record showed that in the Fixed Wired arena, IPNX network had 4,229 internet users in the month under review, with an increase of 88 users against the 4,141 in April 2019.

The data also showed that MTN Fixed had an increase of 73 internet users, getting a total of 3,095 customers browsing on its network, against 3,022 in April.

It revealed that 21 Century network had 2,831 internet users in the month of May, showing a decline of five customers from the 2,836 recorded in April.

It further showed that the VOIP network operators had 852,043 internet customers, growing its users by 491,175 in May, against its record of 360,868 users in April 2019.

Under the VOIP network, Smile Communication had 610,301 internet users in the month under review, indicating an increase of 301,189 subscribers, as against 309,112 recorded in April.

Also, Ntel had an increase of 189,986 internet users, adding up to 241,742 users in May, from 51,756 customers recorded in April 2019.