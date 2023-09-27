Nigeria Independence Fiesta 2023: Lagos Airport Hotel to host Green and White party

A frontline Nigerian events and communications company, Primaa Productions and Promotions, has announced a three-day unlimited and exciting fun-packed “Nigeria Independence Fiesta” in celebration of the nation’s 63rd independence anniversary.

The event has been scheduled to be held at the prestigious Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja from Saturday September 30 to Monday, October 2, 2023.

Speaking about the event tagged “Green and White Party,” the organisers led by Prince Adeyemi Aseperi-Shonibare of Primaa Productions and Promotions, said the “event is designed for Nigerians to commemorate the 63rd anniversary and share a special day with families and friends in a very moderate but exquisite manner.

On her part, the General Manager, Lagos Airport Hotel, Folashade A. Awe (FCA ) said; the “events are also aimed at providing a platform for an exciting get-together for associates, colleagues, families and friends on the national day is going to be fun parked days of celebration at the exclusive pool side of the prestigious Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos. The events are packaged to deliver an outdoor unforgettable and exciting social event in celebration of Nigerians’ uniqueness.”

“The 3-day event which is to be celebrated with Nigerian contemporary music and dance will have a good number of Nigerian musicians and comedians thrilling and entertaining their fans in spectacular ways. The artists include Don P, Kenny J, Hismusic, Young Lop, ACENUNKY, LYRIKA, Helix, Oluwafrozy, Macqelin, Omalicha(BlazeG), Emoh Grand and many more.

MC MACAVALI and MC 525, with the reputable DJ AK are going to be the DJ for the 3 days of unlimited fun of music, dance, comedy, swimming competitions, games and many more.”

The event is supported by Fresh FM, Goldmyne TV, Landmark Media limited, LASAA and exclusively packaged by 3P and Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja. It promises to be an exciting weekend with gate opening between 9am and 5pm daily and evening events from 7pm till fade.

Interestingly aside the entertainment galore and side attractions, the Gate Pass also goes with specific benefits. While a child with N2,000 will have free drinks and an adult with N3,000 will be entitled to free drink ,a couple paying N5,000 gate pass will also get free drinks, and a family of four is N10,000 and will get free drinks.

Every ticket also attracts a 20% discount on Airport Hotel rooms. Your ticket can also win you a weekend getaway at Lagos Airport Hotel. (With Terms and conditions )

The dress code for every attendee is a touch of Green and White.