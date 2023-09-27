Bayelsa governorship: We are working together for Sylva’s landslide victory – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa has told Governor Douye Diri to prepare his handover notes.

The APC said the party was working together to ensure a landslide victory of its governorship candidate, Chief Timipre Sylva on November 11.

The party in a statement by Tamaratare Zuokumor, its Assistant Publicity Secretary, said all APC stakeholders were more united ahead of the election than they were in 2019 when the party trounced Diri at the poll.

Zuokumor said the Sylva/Maciver ticket remained the project of all Bayelsa people seeking the liberation of the state across party lines.

Zuokumor said Diri was wasting his time trying to patronise the APC in his recent complimentary remarks.

“The party is aware Governor Diri is merely trying to make it seem our leader and governorship candidate, Chief Timipre Sylva, is the collective enemy of both the APC and the PDP. This is lying at psychopathic levels.

“Sylva is the governorship candidate of the APC and not APGA, so a sane person cannot say he is fighting Sylva and not APC. When Sylva triumphs at the polls, as he will, it is the APC that ascends to power, not any other party.

“We wish to state categorically that our party is more united and stronger than it has ever been, stronger and more united even than in 2019 when we trounced Gov. Diri at the polls.

“Our impressive support base, our party leadership and our able stakeholders are fully committed to the Timipre Sylva/Joshua Maciver ticket and all hands are on deck to liberate Bayelsa state, including thousands of PDP members with good conscience who have chosen state over politics.”

Zuokumor said the party forbade Diri from making further patronising statements about the APC, adding “one cannot dislike you and love your child; it is a futile, manipulative attempt at a Trojan horse”.

He added: “Diri should reserve his false patronage and rather tell Bayelsans why he deserves a second tenure after a horrendous four years.

“The APC will win this election in a landslide, including Gov. Diri’s own LGA, Kolokuma-Opokuma, where he has been loudly rejected by his own people and where crushing defeat for him is now sure.

“The face of Bayelsa state will be restored and our great party, the APC, loved by the good people of our state and deemed a credible alternative, will coast to victory come November 11”.

Governor appoints 94 additional aides after initial 72

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has approved the appointment of additional 94 Senior Special Assistants.

This was contained in a statement issued by his Press Secretary, Malam Bature Dawakin-Tofa, in Kano on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the governor had earlier appointed 57 Special Assistants, thus bringing the total number to 72.

Only five women were among the 94 newly appointed aides announced by the governor.

They are Rahama Kabeer Fagge, Senior Special Reporter I, Government House; Amina Isah Bebeji, Special Reporter, SEMA; Maijidda Garba, Special Reporter, REB; Fatima Usman Muhammad, Senior Special Reporter, KNARDA; and Asiya Muhammad Umar, Special Reporter, Hospitality Management Institute.

Dawakin-Tofa said all the appointments take immediate effect.