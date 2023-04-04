Nigeria Customs Service gets new spokesman

The Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service, retired Colonel Hameed Ali, has approved the appointment of Abdullahi Maidawa, a Chief Superintendent, as the service’s Public Relations Officer.

He would be taking over from Timi Bomodi, redeployed to Kiri-Kiri Lighter Terminal Area Command as its Controller.

A statement signed by Ali on Monday revealed that Maiwada holds a first degree in Education/Geography and a Master’s Degree in Environmental Management from Bayero University, Kano.

He also holds two additional degrees: Bachelor’s and Masters in Mass Communication from Crescent University, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The new image manager enlisted into the NCS Service in 2011 and had a stint as the Zonal PRO, Zone ‘B’ Headquarters, Kaduna, and served in similar capacity at the Ogun Command, now Ogun I and II Area Commands.

In 2020, he was deployed to the Headquarters and served as the pioneer Liaison Officer of the Nigeria Customs Broadcasting Network.

He later served as deputy to Bomodi, the immediate past PRO, from January 2022 to February 2023.

Maiwada, an Associate member of the National Institute of Public Relations and Association of Communication Scholars and Professionals of Nigeria, is a recipient of the 2020 World Customs Organisation Meritorious Award.

