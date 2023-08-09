Niger Republic: Burna Boy taunts FG over proposed military intervention

Joy Bakare

Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, has mocked the Federal Government over the proposed military intervention in Niger Republic by the Economic Community of West African States after a military junta took over the country’s affairs.

The award winning singer spoke on a live feed on Instagram after ECOWAS listed military intervention as an option.

Burna Boy said: “Fuel no dey, you wan go fight war.

“How you wan take reach battlefield?”

This led to laughter among the people in the background.

Burna Boy went on to say that Nigeria does not get tired of being dramatic.