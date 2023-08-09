Stanbic IBTC Bank champions gender diversity, financial inclusion with support for women in energy, oil and gas

Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has further shown its commitment to breaking down barriers and creating opportunities for women in traditionally male-dominated sectors in Nigeria. The Bank did this as it sponsored the Lagos Chapter of Women in Energy, Oil, and Gas (WEOG) Investiture ceremony held recently.

The ceremony, which served as a starting point for a new wave of change and progress in breaking down barriers and promoting gender diversity within the Nigerian energy, oil, and gas industry, also witnessed the induction of 67 ladies from the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) arm of the Engineering Unit of the University of Lagos.

As part of its commitment, the Bank empowered the audience with the necessary tools to achieve financial independence and security through its women-focused solution, the Blue Blossom Community.

Folashade Akinwale, Team Lead, Enterprise Banking, Lagos Mainland, Stanbic IBTC Bank said, “The Blue Blossom Community houses an array of benefits. It grants access to a comprehensive suite of products, including loans, investments, insurance, educational trusts, and other financial solutions offered by Stanbic IBTC Bank. Being a community member provides opportunities for mentorship and the option to open a chess account automatically, where applicable.”

Folashade added that the Stanbic IBTC Blue Blossom Community is a dynamic platform where aspiring and established women in energy, oil, and gas can connect, collaborate, and share ideas. It facilitates the development of partnerships that contribute to economic empowerment and positive evolution within communities. It welcomes women from all sectors and industries who are passionate about creating a successful career or business and achieving significant change with open arms.

The newly invested Director of WEOG, Lagos Chapter, Joan Faluyi speaking at the event, said “, Many women are not aware of financial opportunities due to the low level of financial literacy. To this end, establishing a trusted financial partner for growth is crucial to every individual and business owner. We are excited to have collaborated with Stanbic IBTC on this.”

“The induction of the 60 STEM ladies in WEOG is a significant step forward in bridging the gender gap within the energy, oil and gas industry. The financial nuggets provided by Stanbic IBTC were insightful and invaluable”, Joan added.

As the world evolves, Stanbic IBTC Bank leads by example in prioritizing inclusivity and equal opportunities. Its proactive approach to support and solutions for every woman sets a commendable precedence for other financial institutions. By ranking the needs of women in energy, oil and gas and driving their economic growth, Stanbic IBTC Bank demonstrates the transformative impact that can be achieved through gender equality and financial empowerment.