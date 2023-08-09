Victor Osimhen suffers ankle injury as season opens

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen was forced to withdraw from training after suffering an injury to his right ankle.

The 24-year-old Nigerian was the star of the show for the Partenopei last season, netting 26 goals in 32 league games.

This was as the team flew to their first Scudetto in 33 years.

Osimhen has been regularly linked with a high-profile move away from Napoli this summer, but seems likely to pen a new contract, despite the lucrative offers arriving from Saudi Arabia.

As reported by Gianluca Di Marzio, Osimhen left the Napoli training session during their practice match after suffering a tough blow to his right ankle, colliding with new signing Natan.

He was visibly pained as he limped off the pitch and instantly applied an ice pack to his ankle. Initial tests suggest that he’s suffered an ankle sprain, something that shouldn’t keep him out of action for too long.

Napoli’s Serie A season kicks off on August 19 with a trip to Frosinone.