NiDCOM speaks on reported $300 fee to fast track Nigerian passport in UK

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission has reacted to the report that the Nigerian Immigration Service has introduced a $300 fee to fast track the issuance of passports in the United Kingdom.

NiDCOM spoke in a statement by its Head of Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit, Abdur-Rahman Balogun.

In the statement on Wednesday, Balogun said: “The attention of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has been drawn to a viral media publication with respect to ‘fasttrack’ fees for the procurement of Nigeria Passports, its launching as well as other processes in UK by CANUK (Central Association of Nigerians in the UK )

“The statement entitled “UK High Commission Reintroduces Fast track Passport Application in UK and signed by officials of the Central Association of Nigeria in the UK (CANUK) asking Nigerians in the UK to pay $300 for passport applications fast tracking in the UK, was not authorised by the Nigerian immigration Service.

“Already, the erroneous information has led to protest and wide condemnation by some Nigerians in the UK.

“It is the exclusive right and mandate of the Nigeria Immigration Service under the Ministry of Interior to issue, produce and fix prices for all categories of passports whether in Nigeria or any part of the world including UK.

“So, it is wrong for any group to appropriate the dissemination of such information to itself.

“The Comptroller General of Immigration, Mrs Kemi Nandap has issued a categorical statement which also denied any notion of extra charges of 300 dollars for fast track in the UK.

“The Commission notes that the tension generated in UK was caused by the statement of CANUK and hereby advises Nigerians in the UK to be calm and wait for any information on passport procedures to emanate from the Nigerian immigration service or its parent ministry, the Ministry of Interior.

“The Minister of Interior has also refuted the claim and promised to look into any complaints regarding passport procedures and Processes, and welcomes productive ideas and suggestions.”

