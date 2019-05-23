The Nigerian Guild of Editors has disowned the Foundation for Transparency and Accountability, a Non Governmental Organisation, which claimed to have given award and issued certificates to some people in collaboration with the Guild.

The position of the Guild was contained in a disclaimer on Thursday by its General Secretary, Mary Atolagbe.

Atolagbe said: “The Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE, the umbrella professional body for the leadership of print, broadcast and online media in Nigeria has no affiliation with the Foundation for Transparency and Accountability and the purported Nigeria Guild of Editors.

“The Nigerian Guild of Editors hereby dissociates itself from the Foundation and the purported award on the 10th of May, 2019.

“The Nigerian Guild of Editors is not in any way privy to the foundation’s activities and does NOT know or recognise the Foundation for Transparency and Accountability.

“The Guild has NEVER had any collaboration with the Non-Governmental Organisation and DOES NOT in any way intend to engage in any dealings whatsoever with the organisation.

“The Guild hereby informs the Nigerian public that, in its almost six decades of existence as a professional body of leaders in the Nigerian media, it DOES NOT give awards and HAS NEVER given award to any individual, corporate, government or public entities.”