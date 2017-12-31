NFF to unveil new Falcons coach

The Nigeria Football Federation has expressed plans to name a new handler for the Super Falcons, The Eagle Online has gathered.

NFF boss, Amaju Pinnick, at the weekend revealed that big plans are afoot for the women’s game.

Pinnick, a CAF Executive Committee Member and Member of the Organizing Committee for FIFA Competitions, said: “It is unfortunate that the Coach we had contacted and approved for the Super Falcons’ job opted for something else before the contract was signed, but that is water under the bridge and we have moved on. In a few weeks, we will unveil a highly qualified Coach for the team and we will then take it from there. Already, we have signed a contract for a friendly match with the women’s national team of France for 4th April 2018 in Paris. We are also mindful of the ongoing campaigns of the Falconets and Flamingoes for World Cup tickets and we will continue to give them maximum support.”

The Super Falcons won the last edition of the African Women Championship at the expense of Cameroon who hosted the competition.