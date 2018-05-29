NFF organizes seminar for Super Eagles

The NFF 2nd Vice President/Chairman of Strategy Committee, Mallam Shehu Dikko, said the seminar, which will see leading voices in the private sector who are partners of the NFF delivering papers, will take place at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja on Tuesday afternoon.

The leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation has concluded arrangements for a seminar on wealth creation, investments and portfolio management for players and officials of the Senior National Football Team, the Super Eagles.

The NFF 2nd Vice President/Chairman of Strategy Committee, Mallam Shehu Dikko, said the seminar, which will see leading voices in the private sector who are partners of the NFF delivering papers, will take place at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja on Tuesday afternoon.

Dikko said: “We believe that it is important to also afford the players and their officials the opportunity to listen to critical advice in the area of wealth creation, business opportunities, investments and portfolio management.

“The focus should not always be entirely on playing football. Of course, the game on the pitch is important. But after the game, there is that aspect of human existence that also requires adroit management and knowledge –based action. Moreover, they cannot play football for ever. Management of what they have is key to life after retirement.”

The Super Eagles delegation is set to fly out of Port Harcourt, Rivers State to Abuja on Tuesday morning, and the Nigeria Football Federation has informed players and officials about the seminar, which will hold between 1.45pm and 2.30pm.

Bismark Rewane, Chief Executive Officer of Financial Derivatives; Olufemi Obaleke, Executive Director of WAPIC Insurance Plc; and; Tolu Adeleke, Partner, PriceWaterHouse Coopers, are among those who will speak to the World Cup-bound Eagles.

Organizers hinted that the National Integrity Officer, Dr. Christian Emeruwa, will also have a few minutes to talk about integrity matters at the session.

The session comes before the contingent is scheduled to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House on Tuesday evening.