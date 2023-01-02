New Year: AbdulRazaq congratulates residents, sets agenda

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has congratulated the people of the state on the New Year and unveiled his progressive agenda for 2023.

He prayed the new calendar ushers in glad tidings and greater things for everyone in the state and Nigeria in general.

This was contained in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, on Sunday in Ilorin.

The statement said: “The Governor urges the people to remain committed to building an inclusive state where public resources work for all.

“Everyone can attain their full potentials on the strength of their hard work, talents and God’s grace, and not necessarily on account of any political affiliations.

“As Nigeria inches closer to another general election, the Governor appeals to citizens to shun actions or utterances that may jeopardise public peace and safety or put families in danger.

“He also urges continuous support for the security agencies.

“The Governor says the administration will continue to pursue programmes, policies and projects that deepen opportunities for all, guarantee the dignity of the human person and reassert the place of Kwara in the northern region and Nigeria as a whole.

“He says the year offers Kwarans a chance to reassert their democratic right to elect leaders who answer only to the citizens and not to any forces or a clique of powerful individuals under whatever guise.”