New Soun of Ogbomoso completes traditional rites, enters palace

The newly-installed Oba Afolabi Olaoye on Thursday entered the palace in Ogbomoso to begin his reign.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that this was after he performed the final series of traditional rites to become the 30th Soun of Ogbomoso land.

The rites marked the end of the compulsory seven-day seclusion for the new traditional ruler, who visited some historical compounds in the town.

Clad in a golden agbada with a white royal cap and a pair of black shoes, Oba Olaoye held the white horse whip.

The whip was given to him at the “Abata” shrine, where all the past Soun of Ogbomoso were laid to rest.

On arrival at the back gate of the palace, he performed a rite while surrounded by the kingmakers and other subjects.

An indigene, who is familiar with the traditions of Ogbomoso and who spoke with NAN on condition of anonymity, said the ritual was .to ensure peaceful and long reign.

The new Soun later danced to several traditional local tunes provided by drummers for some minutes, before proceeding for other rites inside the palace.

High Chief Sobalaje Otolorin, the Areago of Ogbomoso land, led other kingmakers to perform the installation.

He proclaimed Olaoye as “His Imperial Majesty, Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye, the Orumogege III and the 30th Soun of Ogbomoso”.

In his remarks at the palace, Gbile Akanni, the Coordinator of Peace House, urged the traditional ruler to live above board by exhibiting exemplary conduct in administering the town.

The cleric who backed his remarks with Biblical verses said the people of Ogbomoso expect the traditional ruler to be a true custodian of tradition, culture and values.

”You are to display high level of decorum and avoid any form of covetous attitude.”

He pledged the loyalty of the entire sons and daughters of Ogbomoso, as well as other residents, to the throne in maintaining peace in the town.

Akanni urged all to see the issue of security as a responsibility of all and urged them to continue to co-exist in peace.

Addressing the crowd, the new Soun of Ogbomoso land, thanked everyone for their love and support and assured them that a new light was set to shine on the town.

He pleaded with all sons and daughters, both at home and in diaspora, to return home and contribute their quota to the development of the town.

”This is a new dawn in the town and factories shall flood the town to ensure that sons and daughters of the town no longer beg for jobs as there would be enough to accommodate them.

“It is God that sent me and asked me to make sure I give you a new Ogbomoso land to make the town a new brand in the comity of its peers.

“The much-awaited development has started immediately. Factories are coming, not just one, but in several folds.

“It won’t be that you will be crying for employment henceforth, because it is already here with us in Ogbomoso.

“I don’t talk much, but I assure you that you will henceforth be seeing action that will give everyone a fresh hope and that will make everybody proud of coming from this town called Ogbomoso.

“I want to thank everybody for the acceptability and your show of love since I was announced till this moment and I pray that we shall all be living witnesses to our new Ogbomoso land,” Oba Olaoye said.

The high point of the brief ceremony at the palace was the prayer sessions by representatives of the major religions in the town.

NAN reports that Olaoye was selected by the kingmakers as the new Soun of Ogbomoso in the early hours of Friday.

On Saturday, the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, approved his selection to become one of the first-class traditional rulers in the state.

The stool has been vacant since Oba Jimoh Oyewunmi, Ajagungbade III, joined his ancestors on Dec. 12, 2021.

Thursday’s ceremony was attended by the Oluwo of Iwo land, Oba Rashid Akanbi.