New naira notes: ACF calls for extension of deadline

Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has appealed to the Federal Government to extend the deadline for the expiration and collection of old naira notes in the country.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mallam Bello Galadanci, Publicity Secretary, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Kano State Chapter, on Saturday.

The statement said the January 31 deadline set by the Federal Government had almost grounded socio-economic activities in the state.

The statement added that people’s refusal to accept the old naira notes in commercial transactions out of fear of possible inability to deposit the notes in commercial banks is causing untold hardship to the masses.

“This has currently made life more difficult for ordinary citizens, because banks, up till today, still give out the old naira notes to customers with the deadline only a few days away.

“We appeal to the Federal Government to reconsider its decision by extending the 31st January deadline for the expiration of old naira notes to enable residents to swap their old naira with the new naira notes.