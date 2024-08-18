NDLEA recovers Loud for export in noodles + Video

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency at the export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos have intercepted a shipment of Loud, a synthetic strain of cannabis, weighing 800 grams concealed in noodles going to Congo.

The Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday.

According to Babafemi, a follow up operation at the Alaba International market, Ojo area of Lagos led to the arrest of the sender of the consignment, Nnamani Sunday Sunny, who deals in GSM handsets.

So also has a large consignment of Loud imported from Canada been recovered by NDLEA operatives at the Lagos airport.

A suspect, Desalu Taophic Temitope, who arrived on board an Air France flight with six boxes, was arrested by anti-narcotic officers during a joint examination by security agencies at the arrival hall.

A total of 65.80 kilograms of the psychoactive substance were recovered from four of the six suitcases.

In his statement, Desalu said he and an accomplice currently at large were promised $10,000 upon successful delivery of the shipment in Lagos.

