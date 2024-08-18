Codeine-based syrup worth N6.24b, other illicit drugs seized nationwide

No less than 892,400 bottles of codeine-based syrup worth N6.246 billion in street value were recovered from five containers by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency at the Port Harcourt Ports Complex, Onne, Rivers State.

The seizure was made by the NDLEA during a joint examination of some containers with men of the Nigeria Customs Service.

The operation, which also involved other port stakeholders, took place on August 14 and 15, 2024.

The bottles of the opioid were packed in 5,337 cartons with a gross weight of 133,860 kilograms and shipped in five containers from India.

The Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, who confirmed the seizure, also revealed in a statement on Sunday that in Ekiti State, operatives, supported by men of the Nigerian Army and other security agencies as well as community youths on August 14 raided the Ise forest reserve, Saalaja camp, Ise-Ekiti, where 21,800 kilograms of cannabis sativa on 20 hectares of farmland were destroyed.

The following day, August 15, NDLEA officers on patrol along Onitsha-Enugu Expressway in Enugu State intercepted a Sienna bus marked SKA-24 AG from which 200.2kg of cannabis was recovered and the driver, Okoro Emmanuel, 41, arrested.

While the duo of Joseph Apeh, 45, and Diamond Nnabuike, 21, were arrested with 145,400 pills of tramadol on August 12 at Gadar Tamburawa area of Kano, NDLEA operatives in Ogun State on August 13 arrested 70-year-old Fidelis Egede and three others: Samuel Sylvanus, 31; Jato Samson, 33; and Francis Blessing, 28, when a cannabis plantation on six hectares was raided at Alaka village.

In Abuja, NDLEA officers on patrol along Kwali-Gwagwalada Expressway on August 13 intercepted a truck from which 30,000 ampoules of pentazocine injection were recovered and three suspects: Ifeanyi Sunday, Jeremiah Paul and Edet Ubokobong, arrested.

While operatives in Niger State on August 15 arrested Ifeanyi Chukwueze in Kontagora town with 28, 500 pills of tramadol concealed in a loudspeaker, their counterparts in Kogi State on August 14 nabbed Abba Yakubu with 40,000 pills of the same opioid heading to Kontagora.

Another suspect, Tochukwu Onah, 39, was arrested by NDLEA officers at Paparanda, Lokoja Kogi State on August 15, 2024, with 1,000 ampoules of pentazocine injection.

