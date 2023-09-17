NDLEA intercepts 6,600 bottles of codeine, arrests eight suspects

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), says it has intercepted 6,600 bottles of codeine-based syrup and arrested six suspects in various raids across the country.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that a 27-year-old Kingsley Chimaobi was arrested with 6,000 bottles of codeine-based syrup on Sept. 11, along Lokogoma-Abuja road, FCT Abuja.

He said that operatives of the Agency arrested two suspects: Moses Akowe, 32, and Sunday Gabriel, 31, with 227.1kgs of cannabis on Tuesday Sept. 11 at Ikebe village, Ankpa LGA, Kogi.

He also said that a female suspect, Bilikisu Salako, 35, was nabbed with 108kgs of same substance on Saturday Sept. 16 in Ifo area of Ogun state.

Babafemi added that a total of 100 blocks of cannabis weighing 55kgs and 600 bottles of codeine-based syrup were seized in Abuja.

He said the duo of Salisu Murtala and Shafi’u Dahiru were arrested on Tuesday Sept. 11, along Abuja road in connection to the seizures.

“The suspects have been traced to two other suspects: Muntari Nasiru and Yusuf Ali who were arrested in follow up operations in Kano,” he said.

Babafemi said that a Federal High Court in Lagos on Wednesday Sept. 13, sentenced a drug dealer, Segun Odeyemi to five years imprisonment for trafficking and dealing in 3,842 kilograms of skunk.

He said that the suspect was arrested on Saturday July 1, while conveying 89 jumbo bags of the illicit substance in his truck around Eleganza area of Ajah, Lekki.

“He was subsequently charged in suit number FHC/L/388C/2023 presided over by Justice Akintayo Aluko,” he said.

Babafemi said various commands of the agency continued their War Against Drug Abuse (WADA), sensitisation activities in the past week taking advocacy messages to the stakeholders.

“Instances of this include, WADA advocacy visit to the head of Kadiria Islamic Sect of Africa, Sheikh Qaribullah Nasiru Kabara in Kano.

“WADA sensitisation lecture for men and officers of Nigerian Army, Sobi Barracks, Ilorin, and lecture for Muslim community in Kaduna.

“WADA sensitisation lecture at Enugu State College of Health and Technology, Oji- River; advocacy lecture for members of Ram Sellers Association, Osogbo as well as officers and men of the Nigerian Navy School of Music, Ota, Ogun, among others,” he said.