NIOLA Cancer Care Foundation to provide free support for patients

The first colorectal cancer care foundation in Nigeria and West Africa, Niola Cancer Care Foundations (NCCF) will be providing free support to patients affected by colorectal cancer on Saturday 23rd, September, 2023 at Ogudu GRA Community Recreation Centre, Ogudu, Lagos between 8am to 5pm.

In a release signed by the Head Promotions, Programmes & Projects, Olatunji Ola-Davies indicated that the free colorectal cancer treatment tagged “IJO YA 5.0, DEWS of Life” will be using Dance, Exercise, Wellness and Screening to promote education, enlightenment and enhance the knowledge of colorectal cancer patients as dignitaries from all works of life will grace the event.

READ ALSO:

Gas to play a significant role in Africa’s energy mix, says NLNG’s MD

Save Enugu Group congratulates Governor Mbah on Supreme Court victory

Mohbad’s Canadian visa came out same day he died — Samklef

The release further stated that this year will be in collaboration with Global Colon Cancer Association (GCCA) and shall provide platform for participants and organic food exhibitors to interface with one another and exchange ideas on how to eat and live an healthy lifestyle.

According to the release, all invited guests should be on seat by 8am as well as colorectal cancer patients, survivors, caregivers, volunteers, professional CTs, health experts, stakeholders and participants within the public and private sectors for the purpose of raising awareness about this preventable malignant effecting human survival and livelihoods.

According to the release, the event will feature dance, exercise, wellness, screening by volunteers for early detection, accurate diagnosis and early treatment, its also includes organic funfair, exhibition and paper presentation from health professionals, noted that for more details on the upcoming events members of the public should visit: www.niolacancercare.org.