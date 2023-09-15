Mohbad’s Canadian visa came out same day he died — Samklef

Music producer and singer, Samklef, has revealed that the Canadian visa of Ilerioluwa Aloba, known by the stage name: Mohbad, came out the same day he died.

According to available information, Mohbad was scheduled to perform in Canada and the United States of America.

The performance in the USA was for the 63rd independence anniversary of Nigeria.

Confirming the development on Thursday in a post on Instagram, Samklef claimed the Canadian visa of Mohbad came out the same day he died.

He then said the circumstances surrounding his death must not be swept under the carpet.

He wrote: “Its got deep!

“Mohbad’s Canada Visa came out this same day he died!

“Will be going live on my other page!

“This matter no fit die like this.

“It’s deeper than what we Dey see.

“Going live on @samklefmuzik can’t use my main page for life for now.”