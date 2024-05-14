Insecurity: FG to deploy technology to protect defence infrastructure — Minister

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Abubakar Badaru, has said that in its concerted effort to end insurgency in the country, the Federal Government is determined to leverage cutting-edge technology to protect the nation’s defence infrastructure.

The Minister made this known at a seminar on Tuesday organised by the Defence Space Administration in Abuja.

The seminar was themed: “Protecting Nigeria’s Defence Infrastructure: The Roles of Emerging Technology.”

Badaru said the theme of the seminar underscored the pivotal role that emerging technologies play in enhancing the resilience and effectiveness of our defence systems.

He pointed out that in an evolving world where advancement in technology was reshaping the landscape of national security, it was imperative that the nation adapted and innovated to effectively protect its defence infrastructure.

The Minister stressed that as part of the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the government was committed to containing threats to national security and protect the nation’s defence infrastructure.

“As we have witnessed the emergence of new and sophisticated threats, ranging from cyber-attacks to space-based challenges, it is crucial that we stay ahead of the curve and harness the power of emerging technologies to fortify our defences and ensure the security of our nation.

“From artificial intelligence and machine learning to quantum computing and space-based technologies, the possibilities are endless for us to leverage upon so as to strengthen our defence infrastructure and safeguard our nation’s sovereignty.”

While urging for collaborations amongst the stakeholders in the task of securing the nation’s defence infrastructure, the Minister said: “Together, let us strive to protect Nigeria’s defence infrastructure and uphold the values of peace, security and prosperity for generations to come.

Badaru commended the leadership of the Armed Forces and congratulated the Chief of Defence Space Administration and his entire staff for successfully hosting the special seminar.

The Chief of Defence Space Administration, Air Vice Marshal Abdullahi Shinkafi, said the Defence Space Administration had conducted research into space vehicles and satellites, protection of Nigeria’s cyberspace as well as provision of satellite imageries and remote sensing data to our field units as parts of its core mandate.

Shinkafi said: “All of these are aimed at helping in the fight against insurgency, terrorism and other forms of criminality in Nigeria.

“The DSA is mandated to provide resilient and affordable space and cyberspace capabilities for the protection of the defence infrastructure of the nation through robust support for the armed forces, other security and law enforcement agencies.

“Since its establishment, the administration has been making efforts towards actualising its mandate.

“Leveraging the recent advancement in many cutting edge technologies, the DSA in collaborations with its technical partners such as NASRDA, NIGCOMSAT, DRDB and AFIT ventured into many R&D projects some of which are on display today.

“To this effect, five well research papers will be presented to elicit discussions into the fields of satellite and rocket technology as well as cyber security within the scope of the theme of this Seminar.

“As we commence the Seminar, and in the spirit of fostering knowledge-sharing, I urge us all to participate actively in the interactive session and discourse.

“I want to also, enjoin us to build friendship and partnership that will ultimately enable us confront and combat the enormous defence and security challenges confronting Nigeria.”

Shinkafi appreciated the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his unwavering support for the AFN in general and the DSA in particular.

He also applauded the Minister of Defence and Permanent Secretary for their support to the Administration as well as the Service Chiefs and the partners, including AFCSC, SAMBUS, EIB and RESLAC and the the National Assembly for their support all the time, saying that their dedication and commitment to advancing the cause of national security and discourse were really commendable.