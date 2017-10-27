NDLEA destroys N100m of illicit drugs in Oyo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Command in Oyo State on Friday disclosed that it had destroyed over 14,168 kilogrammes of assorted forfeited illicit drugs seized within the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Mutiat Okuwobi, said in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria in Ibadan that the drugs were worth N100 million.

Okuwobi said the public destruction of the drugs was the climax of some operational activities the agency organised in the state.

She gave the breakdown of the destroyed drugs to include 14,127.705 kilogrammes of cannabis sativa (Indian hemp), 40.601kilogrammes of psychotropic substances, 56.05 grammes of cocaine and 0.8grammes of heroine.

She said: “The state command in 2013 destroyed a total of 14,624.664kg of illicit drugs while a total of 20,784.596kg of illicit drugs was also destroyed in 2014.

“Our activities begin with tracking of suspected drug merchants, drug exhibits, prosecution of drug dealers and forfeiture of the drugs.

“Until drugs are completely destroyed, they remain a threat to societal peace.”

She said the agency had not relented in ensuring that seized drugs in the nation were not recycled.

Okwuobi said: “We advice parents, teachers, traditional rulers and community leaders not to abandon their responsibilities in ensuring that their children and wards are drug free.”