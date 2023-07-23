NDLEA arrests drug lord while giving mule 93 cocaine wraps to swallow in hotel + Video, photo

828 828

It was a rude shock to a notorious drug kingpin who specialises in sponsoring young Nigerians to traffic Class A drugs to Europe, especially Italy, when operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency stormed his hotel room in Okota area of Lagos late on July 21, 2023 when he was preparing a recruited courier to swallow 93 pellets of cocaine meant for distribution in Italy.

The Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, revealed this in a statement he issued on Sunday.

Babafemi said the 48-year-old drug kingpin, Charles Uwagbale, had recruited Uju Dominic, 35, from his base in Italy with a deal to come to Nigeria, ingest 100 pellets of cocaine on July 21, 2023 and return to Italy on July 22, 203.

True to plan, upon the arrival in Nigeria, the mule was lodged in Golden Heaven Hotel located at Enoma Street, off Ago Palace way, Okota, Isolo, Lagos, where Uwagbale brought 93 wraps of the Class A drug for him to swallow at about 11:45pm on Friday.

They were in the process when NDLEA operatives who have been on their trail following credible intelligence stormed their hotel room, arrested both and recovered the drug exhibits with a total weight of 1.427 kilograms.

The deal was busted by operatives of the Lagos State Command of the Agency.