NDLEA arrests 157 suspected drug dealers in Ogun

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Ogun Command, says it has arrested 157 suspected drug dealers in the state.

The Narcotics Commander of the command, Tijjani Rabe, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abeokuta on Saturday.

Rabe told NAN that the arrests that were made between January and May 2024 comprised 127 males and 30 females.

The narcotics commander said that in order to halt the menace, it has sensitised over 3000 pupils on the dangers of illicit drug trafficking and consumption.

He said that youths were vulnerable to drug traffickers because of inadequate knowledge.

Rabe promised that the command would do the needful to protect the youths from the illicit drug circle.

The NDLEA commander said the 3000 students sensitised were drawn from various primary and secondary schools across the state between January and June 2024.

“The students were sensitized to various illicit drugs stylishly pushed into the communities by drug barons and the dangers attached to them.

“These included Cannibis sativa, Cocaine, Skuchies, Codeine, and Methamphetamine, among others,” he said.

“To achieve a safer, more secure environment, the youths should be continuously sensitised to prevent illicit drug consumption.

Also Read:

“We appeal to families, traditional institutions, schools, health professionals, and policymakers to support NDLEA by prioritising prevention and early detection to reduce illicit drug use,” he added.

Rabe stated that the high rate of illicit drug consumption in the state was of great concern to NDLEA.

Post Views: 3