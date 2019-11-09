The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation said it had paid over N100 billion as liquidation dividends to depositors of closed Deposit Money Banks in the last 30 years, with amount in excess of insured deposits.

The NDIC Managing Director, Allhaji Umaru Ibrahim, disclosed this on Saturday in Sokoto during the corporation’s 30th Anniversary celebration organised by the Sokoto Zonal Office.

The Managing Director, who was represented by Alhaji Hashim Ahmad, said the total liquidation dividends declared by the Corporation for shareholders of DMBs-in-liquidation stood at over N4 billion.

He said: “To date, the NDIC has paid the cumulative sum of over N8.25 billion as insured amount to 442,999 depositors of closed DMBs.

“The sum of over N100 billion has been paid by the corporation as liquidation dividend to depositors of closed DMBs with amount in excess of insured deposits.

“Also, the corporation had paid a cumulative sum of over N2.97 billion to 83,415 depositors of Micro Finance Banks in the system.”

According to the Managing Director, in the past 30 years, not only has the corporation discharged its role as an active player in the Nigerian financial safety-net.

He said: “It also guaranteed the funds of depositors up to the maximum limit stipulated under its enabling Act.

“In conjunction with the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Corporation has also meticulously discharged its role as a risk minimiser through its involvement in the supervision of insured institutions.”

Ibrahim said over the years, the corporation was able to evolve and introduce different failure resolution options such as the Purchase and Assumption mechanism as well as Bridge Bank.

“This ensures minimal disruption to the payment, in handling distressed financial institutions to the admiration of other Deposit Insurance Agencies in Africa and the rest of the World,” Ibrahim said.

He assured that the corporation will continue to support the laudable economic policies and programmes of the Federal Government, just as it celebrates its 30th anniversary of protecting depositors in the country.

He said the Corporation remains resolute and fully committed to the diligent discharge of its role as an active component of the Nigerian financial safety-net.

He added: “This is particularly in the area of engendering confidence and contributing to financial system stability.

“However, the NDIC will in the years ahead continue to partner and collaborate with relevant local and international agencies in that regard.”

NDIC board member, Alhaji Bello Garba, stated that the Corporation had been able to demonstrate the uncommon capacity for efficiency and effective performance.

“This is to the extent that as we gather here today, we can confidently state that it has effectively implemented its mandate,” Garba said.

Also speaking, the Sokoto State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Mannir Dan’iya, represented by the Commissioner for the Environment, Alhaji Sagir Bafarawa, pledged the state government’s continuous support to the NDIC Zonal Office in Sokoto.

The Sokoto Zonal Controller, Johnson Anifowose, reaffirmed the commitment of the zonal office to continue to discharge its duty of ensuring financial system stability.