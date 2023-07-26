NDE trains 50 youths on Sustainable Agricultural Development

828 828

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE), says it has begun the training of 50 youths under its Post Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme in Kaduna State.

NDE State’s Director-General, Alhaji Abubakar Nuhu-Fikpo, stated this during the inauguration of the three-day training exercise Wednesday in Kaduna.

He said the gesture was part of an effort to reduce unemployment, eradicate poverty and enhance wealth creation.

Represented by Alhaji Ahmed Kawuri, the Kaduna State Coordinator of the directorate, Nubu- Fikpo said the exercise would expose the participants to know how to go about agric business.

“We did a similar training in 2022 on the Sustainable Agricultural Development Scheme, what we are doing now is an advanced training to what we witnessed last year.

“We are now going to see the modern techniques and equipment in agriculture and we hope to empower them at the end of the training,’’ he said.

He enjoined the participants to actively engage in the exercise and cooperate with the trainers by being of good behaviour and attentive, adding that it would be rigorous.

According to him, each of the trainees will receive N2,000 daily transport allowance.

Earlier, the Head of Department, Rural Employment Promotion in the directorate, Idris Abubakar urged the trainees to avail themselves of the opportunity and learn the skills.

He said the directorate was concerned about the trainees and would guide them on the necessary steps to succeed.

One of the participants, Abdullahi Muhammad lauded the gesture, adding it would go a long way to create jobs in the country.

He said that he opted for poultry to enable him to learn the right way of doing business.

While Bobai Irimiya and Fatima Abubakar said that exercise afforded them the opportunity to learn more on agric business and how to form cooperative society.