One feared dead as cultists clash in Anambra

One person, identified as Igwe Omeli, has been shot dead during a clash between rival cult groups at the popular Eke Awka market in Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

It was gathered that the incident happened Wednesday morning as the rival cultits engaged themselves in a supremacy battle of who controls the popular market.

The deceased was suspected to be one of the leaders of the Aye cult group in the market, who was used to force traders to comply with certain rules and regulations including levies in the market.

The incident created panic in the market as traders who were coming to their various shops scampered to safety.

A source in the market who craved anonymity for security reasons confirmed that it was a clash between the Baga and Aye cult groups in the market.

The eyewitness said after killing the deceased, they beheaded him and also cut off his manhood.

He said: “The clash is related to market politics, but the man killed was the person they always used in terrorising us to comply with a certain agenda. Any time the leaders want to enforce any agenda, he is the person and others they used.

“The Baga cult group members were pursuing Omeli and he ran into the market to mobilise his boys to rescue him unfortunately for him, before his boys could get the information, they killed him and beheaded him and cut his male organ.

“He was killed inside the market at the abattoir area and the cult members cut his head and male organ with the butcher’s knives. Further bloodshed was averted as the members of the rival cult group had fled before the deceased group members arrived at the scene.”

The source also disclosed that a few weeks ago, one person was also killed during a clash between the same rival groups.

When contacted the state Police spokesman, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, confirmed the incident, saying the police operatives have intensified operations in the area.

“The police operatives have intensified surveillance operations in the area and the investigation is ongoing. No arrest yet. More information will be communicated later,” Ikenga added.