UITH doctors join ARD strike

The Association of Resident Doctors, University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (ARD-UITH), chapter Wednesday joined their counterparts nationwide by declaring an indefinite strike.

The chapter’s President branch, Dr Mubarak Ijaiya, who confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin, explained that the action was in compliance with instructions from the national secretariat of the association.

According to him, the industrial action is caused by the disagreement between the association and the Federal Government on salary and welfare matters.

Ijaiya said that the association is demanding that the government should address all its six-point demands.

The demands included the immediate payment of the reviewed Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF) for the year 2023 as contained in the approved 2023 budget in line with various agreements reached with the government, the president stated.

He observed that the agreement was for the government to pay all outstanding arrears owed to members, including the hazard allowance and the skipping arrears of 2014 to 2016.

Ijaiya decried the massive low manpower shortage across teaching hospitals, saying that there is need for implementation of the guidelines on one-for-one replacement of clinical staff.

He urged the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) should discontinue the downgrading of the membership certificate issued by the West African Postgraduate Medical and Surgical colleges.

The ARD-UITH president lamented the hike in transportation members are facing, saying that they spend about N100,000 a month on transportation to their workplaces.

According to him, the economic situation has become unbearable for members, while advising the government at all tiers to prioritise the health sector.