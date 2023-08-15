NCS hands over illicit drugs worth N22.1m, generates N99.2m in Kebbi

The Nigeria Customs Service says it generated N99.2 million in June in Kebbi State in spite of the border closure with the Niger Republic.

The state Customs Area Controller, Dr. Ben Oramalugo, made this known on Monday in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State.

Oramalugo spoke while handing over seized hard drugs to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

He said the command had devised various means of revenue generation in its efforts to surpass last month’s achievement, which was affected by festivities.

He added: “Though the coup d’etat in our neighbouring Niger Republic and subsequent border closure affected our revenue generation drive, the command still managed to generate N99.2 million in the month of July.

“The revenue generated is 113 per cent of our monthly revenue target.”

On smuggling, Oramalugo said that the command’s officers and men were on high alert with high morale which led to it recording 28 seizures within the period under review.

He said: “We seized 138 packs of tramadol, 81 tablet size of Cannabis Sativa, used Toyota Camry 2007 model, which was the means of conveyance, 46 bags of foreign parboiled 50kg rice and 40 bags of 25kg rice.

“Others are 4,200 litres of PMS, 525 litres of diesel, and 37 kegs of vegetable oil, among others.”

The Area Comptroller pegged the duty paid value of the seized items at N51.5 million.

On illegal drugs, Oramalugo said the command had handed over cannabis sativa and hard drugs worth N22.1 million.

“The seizure of such drugs is in line with the vow we made and our determination to rid the state of drug inflow and all items capable of causing harm to Nigerians,” he said.

Oramalugo reiterated the command’s commitment in carrying out its core mandate and stand on zero tolerance for smuggling of contraband goods.

Alhaji Sulaiman Usman, the NDLEA Commander who received the drugs, thanked the NCS for its efforts in curtailing the menace of illegal importation of drugs and anti- smuggling activities in the state.

Usman said: “This is in line with the untiring effort and drive of our Chief Executive Officer/Chairman of NDLEA, Buba Marwa, in combating the menace of drug abuse and smuggling in the country.

“I am directed by the chairman to confer on you the award of an Ambassador of War Against Drugs Abuse in the country for your effort in combating the menace.”