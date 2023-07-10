NBTE Visit: Nacabs ready for accreditation of HND programmes 

828 828

The Nacabs Polytechnic, Akwanga, Nasarawa State, said it is set for Resource Inspection for accreditation of its four Higher National Diploma (HND) programmes by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

The Proprietor of the institution, David Abuluya, stated this while briefing newsmen ahead of the July 11 to 14 inspection visit to the school by the NBTE team.

Abuluya said that the institution has the necessary manpower and equipment for the accreditation of its HND programmes.

He listed the programmes for the resource inspection as Accounting, Business Administration, Computer Science and Statistics.

“I can assure you that we are ready, even if it is going to be today. Everything that we need to do, we have done that.

“As you can see, we are set for the resource inspection as we have the required and qualified staff, adequate facilities and equipment.

“We have a well equipped resource centre for Business Administration/ Accounting, Statistics laboratory and Computer (software) laboratory, among others,” according to him.

Abuluya, who is also the President of Eggon Cultural and Development Association Worldwide, assured parents and the government of quality education in the school.

“I want to re- assure that we will continue to maintain academic standards in the school. We don’t tolerate indiscipline, examination malpractice and other negative acts in this school.

“We will not compromise the standard of education in this institution,” the proprietor said.

Abuluya, also the Chairman, Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), Nasarawa State, expressed optimism that the HND programmes would scale through the resource inspection for the accreditation of its programmes.

He said the institution was doing everything possible to achieve 100 per cent full accreditation status for its programmes.

He described the accreditation as significant, saying it offers ample opportunity to have quality assurance evaluation of the polytechnic’s programmes.

Besides, Abuluya assured of his readiness to improve on the welfare of staff and students for the overall development of education in the area.