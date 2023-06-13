Navy appoints new co-chair for Shade Gulf of Guinea

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, has approved the appointment of Rear Admiral PE Effah as the new Co-Chair of the Gulf of Guinea Maritime Collaboration Forum Shared Awareness and De-Confliction (GoG-MCF SHADE), replacing Rear Admiral KO Egbuchulam.

The CNS, who conveyed this development to the management of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, stated that it is in continuation of efforts to sustain collaboration and improve the security architecture in the region.

Speaking during the handover ceremony at the headquarters of NIMASA in Lagos, the NIMASA DG, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, reiterated the importance of collaboration in sustaining the efforts and gains of the fight against piracy and all forms of insecurity in the Nigerian waters and the Gulf of Guinea.

The DG said; “NIMASA and the Nigerian Navy will continue to deepen collaboration with international partners to ensure security of the Nigerian waters and the Gulf of Guinea is guaranteed”.

Earlier in his handover remarks, the outgoing Co-Chair Rear Admiral Egbuchulam expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve alongside other navies in the region, which has led to relative peace in the countries within the SHADE Gulf of Guinea. He described the incoming Co-Chair as competent and well qualified for the job.

On his part, the incoming Co-Chair, Rear Admiral Effah, who is the Director, Maritime Domain Awareness at the Nigeria Navy headquarters pledged to hit the ground running in his new role, while also seeking more co-operation from relevant stakeholders towards the realization of a robust and friendly maritime domain.

Recall that Nigeria and 22 countries of the Yaoundé Code of Conduct (ICC) established the SHADE Gulf of Guinea Collaboration Forum in July 2021. The goal is to implement effective operational counter-piracy cooperation amongst regional and international Navies, as well as the shipping industry and reporting centres of the Yaoundé Code of Conduct, for a Regional Strategy for Maritime Safety and Security in Central and West Africa region.