Nationwide Protests: We‘ll take action if protest escalates, CDS warns

The Nigerian Army, on Friday said it may intervene if the ongoing nationwide hunger protest escalates.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, disclosed this while fielding questions from journalists as regards the level of violence recorded so far in the country.

According to Musa, the “military will step in” once observed that the situation “breaches beyond what they (the police) can handle.”

Since yesterday, Nigerians have been protesting against hardship, hunger, and other socio-economic stress in the country.

Taking advantage of the situation, hoodlums on Thursday hijacked the protest to vandalized and loot people’s properties.

Reacting to the situation, Musa said that the military is at alert and fully prepared to take action if the protest escalates.

Recall that the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar has commended the National Council for Civil Society of Nigeria for not participating in the ongoing protests.

He highlighted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s numerous initiatives that will turn the economy around for the benefit of all Nigerians.

“He is just one year in office and he has done very well and I know that with these initiatives, we will soon start to see the positive results,” he stated.

