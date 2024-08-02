Nationwide Protests: Army dismisses allegations of troops’ complicity in Kano looting

The Nigerian Army has reacted to a viral video purporting that troops participated in Thursday’s looting spree orchestrated by suspected hoodlums in Kano State, North West, Nigeria.

On the contrary, NA countered that troops received a distress call, after, intercepted some of the hoodlums and recovered some of the looted items.

The clarification was contained in a press statement, signed by Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, NA Director Army Public Relations, on Friday.

The statement partly read: “The Nigerian Army (NA) has been notified of a viral video circulating in the social media, insinuating that troops participated in the looting spree by some unscrupulous persons who took advantage of the protest to perpetrate the looting that occurred on Thursday, 1 August 2024 in Kano.

“The NA by this statement wishes to set the record straight and correct this misinformation. Contrary to the misconception portrayed in the purported video, soldiers of 3 Brigade NA responded to a distress call of hoodlums’ attack on Barakat Stores in the metropolis, the swift intervention of the soldiers however prevented the hoodlums from having a filled day.

“The troops intercepted some of the hoodlums and recovered some of the looted items, which they were conveying back to the Store, when another distress call of a planned attack on the Kano State Government House was received”.

NA stated that given the urgency of the imminent attack, the troops immediately diverted to respond to the distress call in order to protect the Government House from the hoodlums’ attack.

The statement clarified that it was in the course of the response to a distress call about possible attack on Kano Government House, that the video was shot.

Nwachukwu added: “The fluidity and urgency of the distress call explain why troops in the video were not overly bothered when some hoodlums even stole from the troops’ truck while in motion. At that juncture, preventing the attack on the Government House was more expedient.

“Troops have since moved the recovered gallons of cooking oil and other items back to the store, where they were safely handed-over to the rightful owner.

“The management of Barakat stores has acknowledged and appreciated the effort of the troops and their professional conduct in a letter conveyed by the organisation’s General Manager.

“The NA commends the troops for their swift effort and professional conduct in maintaining law and order and prevention of wanton looting by the hoodlums.

“These actions demonstrate the NA’s commitment and resolve to protect lives and property of the citizenry”.

The Army urged the public to be cautious of misinformation and verify facts before drawing conclusions, appreciating the cooperation and support of law-abiding members of the public in ensuring peace and safety at this critical moment.

#EndToBadGovernance nationwide protests organised by Take It Back Movement started yesterday.

It is scheduled to last for 10 days, expected to end on Saturday, August 10, 2024.

