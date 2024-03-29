National Convention: We gave INEC over 100 days notice – LP

The Labour Party has said that it gave the Independent National Electoral Commission over 100 days notice for its National Convention, which took place in Nnewi, Anambra State on Wednesday.

The Labor Party spoke, with evidence, following the position of INEC that the convention was not recognised by it.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Chairman of INEC, Rotimi Oyekanmi, made the commission’s position known on Thursday.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Obiora Ifoh, made the document notifying the electoral commission public in Abuja late on Thursday.

Ifoh said: “The Electoral Act says 21 Days notice Labour Party gave 100 days.

“And someone says they are not aware.

“Electoral Act of 2022 in Article 82.—(2) states: ‘The Commission may, with or without prior notice to the political party attend and observe any convention, congress, conference or meeting which is convened by a political party for the purpose of (a) electing members of its executive committees or other governing bodies.’”

In a letter, titled: “Notice For The Conduct of National Convention,” dated December 4, 2023, which was signed by Julius Abure as National Chairman and Alhaji Umar Farouk Ibrahim as National Secretary, the party said it was planning to hold its convention in Benin, the Edo State capital, on March 29, 2024.

The letter was stamped received by the commission on the day it was written.