National Assembly passes student loan bill

The National Assembly, comprising the Senate and the House of Representatives, has passed the prolonged student loan bill.
The bill, which scaled first, second, and third readings in both parliamentary sittings, became law on Wednesday.
The Senate resolution followed the consideration of the committee’s report on tertiary institutions and TETFUND.
Details later