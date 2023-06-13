NASS inauguration, fulfillment of transformational leadership – Gov. Abiodun

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun has congratulated former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio for emerging as the President of the Senate.

Akpabio, who was also a former Governor of Akwa Ibom, was elected Tuesday, while Barau Jibrin emerged as the Deputy President of the 10th Senate.

The Governor, who witnessed the elections both at the Senate and House of Representatives, also congratulated Tajudeen Abbas who emerged as the Speaker of the House of Representatives with Benjamin Kalu as the Deputy Speaker.

Abiodun, in a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information, Waheed Adesina, described the emergence of the new NASS leadership as the final fulfilment of the installation of transformational leadership in the country.

He said that the transformation leadership began with the election of President Bola Tinubu.

The governor said that the emergence of both Akpabio and Abbas as leaders of the 10th National Assembly was in line with the decision of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said that it was a testament to the confidence reposed in them by the party and their colleagues to steer the ship of the legislative arm of government.

Describing the new leadership as a round peg in a round hole, Abiodun said Akpabio had a wealth of knowledge to deploy in managing the affairs of the Senate having been a governor and a minister.

The Governor noted that Abbas had garnered the requisite legislative knowledge for a smooth working relationship with the executive.

He said that the combination of Akpabio and Abbas would help Tinubu in his transformation agenda for the country.

He urged the lawmakers to collaborate with the leadership in producing a vibrant legislature.

Abiodun called for a harmonious relationship with the executive in the quest to reposition and transform Nigeria.