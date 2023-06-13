Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers organises pre-retirement seminars nationwide

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Limited, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, recently organized a series of pre-retirement seminars in three states across the federation – namely Edo, Plateau, and Oyo states, from 11 May to 25 May 2023. At these seminars, the esteemed customers of the organization received valuable knowledge on effective early retirement planning and investment strategies.

Themed “Making Extraordinary Happen in Your Post-Work Life,” the seminars served as a platform to empower individuals with essential tools and information necessary for a comfortable and worry-free retirement. The event attracted a diverse audience eager to learn about securing their financial future post-work life.

Olumide Oyetan, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, highlighted the objectives of the seminars which include preparing retirees for retirement and educating of pension fund contributors on various topics such as application procedures, retirement documentation, and other pension-related matters. This initiative reflects Stanbic IBTC’s ongoing commitment to providing clients with exceptional value.

According to Olumide, “The pre-retirement seminar series is a step in the right direction towards empowering pension contributors to make informed decisions, prepare for life after work, and retire well. The engagement and interaction from highly engaged attendees testify to the value we deliver to our clients.”

During the seminar, Dr. Sylvanus Jatto, Medical Consultant, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, gave a health talk on nutrition and lifestyle changes to be adopted to prepare attendees for a healthy and wealthy retirement. He charged the soon-to-be retirees on prioritizing their health at retirement.

Nike Bajomo, Executive Director, Business Development, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, emphasized the importance of making prudent financial choices in retirement. Bajomo highlighted that individuals who start saving for retirement early are more likely to accumulate a substantial amount in their retirement savings accounts (RSA) over time, providing a solid basis for their retirement. However, individuals who delay retirement planning can still achieve financial security with careful preparation and voluntary contributions.

“As an organization, we have established this pre-retirement workshop to support the goals of pension contributors who are working hard to retire safely,” Nike said.

Nike reiterated Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers’ commitment to helping customers retire well and encouraged them to take full advantage of the available resources and information during and after the seminar.