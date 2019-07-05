Former France international, Samir Nasri, is to join his old Manchester City team mate Vincent Kompany at Anderlecht, after signing a one-year contract with the Belgian club on Friday.

The 32-year-old moves transfer-free after the end of his last contract at West Ham United, where he made just a handful of appearances last season.

“Vincent Kompany was my team mate at Manchester City between 2011 and 2017. I know him through and through and what sort of project he has his eye on at Anderlecht,” Nasri told the club’s website.

He added: “Together with him, and the whole team, I will do everything to help achieve that.”

Kompany left Manchester City at the end of the season to take over as player-manager at Anderlecht.

Nasri, who won 41 caps for France, followed his injury-filled spell at Manchester City with brief sojourns at Sevilla, Antalyaspor and West Ham.

He debuted at the age of 17 at Olympique Marseille before moving to Arsenal in 2008.

“At Anderlecht, we believe in youth, who we want to give a chance to develop, but they can only succeed if you surround them with guidance on and off the field. Nasri is a true star who can provide the youngsters experience and help take them to the next level,” Anderlecht chairman Marc Coucke said.

Nasri’s deal includes an option for another year’s extension, Anderlecht said.