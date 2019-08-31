The Nasarawa State Government has approved the appointment of an interim management committee for Nasarawa United Football Club, following the dissolution of the Isaac Danladi-led board.

The appointment of the interim management was announced in a statement signed by Bulus Amoyi, Permanent Secretary, Nasarawa State Ministry of Youths and Sports, and made available to newsmen in Lafia on Friday.

According to the statement, Governor Abdullahi Sule approved the appointment of Ibrahim Osanga as Chairman, with Yahaya Wambai as Team Manager.

Also to serve in the committee are Isua Bitrus, Vice Chairman; and Usman Usman, William Agassi and Saidu Hamman as members.

Other members of the interim management are Isah Mohammed, Emmanuel Nathaniel and Mamza Awe.

According to the statement, the appointments are to take effect immediately.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Osanga, before his appointment, was a member of the previous management board.

The state government had cited the quest to re-organise the club for better performance as reason for the dissolution of the board on August 20.